Amnesty for bandits: Southern, Middle Belt leaders carpet

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed shock over Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s continuous request for amnesty for bandits. In a statement issued by the forum and signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), SMBLF said it was not surprised at the unveiling of Sheik Gumi’s real self at every opportunity he gets to speak on security issues.

The statement reads in part; “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum is not in the least surprised by Sheik Gunmi unveiling of his real being on AIT this morning asking for amnesty for bandits, who he said are fighting against the injustices Nigeria has done to the North. “Part of those injustices must have been electing Buhari twice as President in spite of his scant regard for the sensitivity required of a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria. “The country for almost six years has been soaking all manners of lopsidedness, nepotism and running the country like a Fulani Republic.”

The forum noted further that; “As part of the injustices to the North, Fulani herdsmen have been killing people with reckless abandon in all parts of Nigeria with the administration defending them and giving them soft landing with the open bias of Mr. President. “Fulani are daily pouring into Nigeria to change our demography and Nigeria is doing more in Niger Republic than Nigeria at the moment with resources from non-Fulani areas.

“The injustice Nigeria has done to the North is so much for the bandits to do what they are doing to the rest of us and for Buhari to be looking the other way.” SMBLF stated further that; “We want to know from Gumi if the Hausa are protesting the injustices Fulani are doing to them and the rest of Nigeria or if it is Nigeria that is doing any injustice to the North.

“We know Fulani bandits are committing crime in all non-Fulani communities but Gumi should not confuse us with the North except he is on deception all along. “It is a known fact that the main injustice in Nigeria is the skewed federalism that allows the North to be in almost total control of oil and mineral resources in the Niger Delta and the VAT from other parts of the country to the disadvantage of host communities.

