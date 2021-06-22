News Top Stories

Amnesty: Hunger, frustration, diseases, killed many of us –Undocumented ex-militants

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Ughelli Comment(0)

Ex-agitators (militants) undocumented of Niger Delta led by General Prince Eyeyon has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to document the third phase of the ex-militants undocumented and pay them their stipends in order to reduce tension in the region before the electoral cycle year of 2023.

 

General Eyeyon, who spoke to journalists yesterday, also welcomed the appointment of Comr. Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha as head of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) describing it as timely and responsive.

 

He said: “This time we will not allow anyone to deprive us of our rights because many of our members have died of frustration, sicknesses and hunger due to the struggle of the third phase documentation.”

 

 

 

The ex-agitators further drew the attention of the new Amnesty boss, to note that their engagement was to serve the interest of the ex-agitators of the Niger Delta region and not to impose on them antagonistic conditions that will jeopardize the peace of the region.

 

General Eyeyon expressed optimism that he has confidence that Kemepado will deplore his expertise in the discharge of duties assigned to him to document them.

 

While speaking on the spate of the increasing neglect of the ex-militants undocumented that has been neglected over the years, the leadership of the group lamented poor treatment on himself and his crew since the very day of documentation.

“Many are in anguish without any form of encouragement from the Federal Government, after they were deceived to surrender their guns.

 

Many of our members are dead due to hardships, many could not meet up with their daily responsibilities, some fell sick and could not recover from the sickness, there is hunger, lack of jobs and bad leadership are the teething problems responsible for the increasing spate of agitations,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Analysts: Planting season, others to push up inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) last Thursday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said they expect the inflation rate to further head north in the coming months due to “the planting season, heightening insecurity issues, currency pressures and high […]
News

Fayemi pays tributes as NOUN’s VC is buried

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday paid glowing tribute as the former and pioneer Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Afolabi Ojo, was buried. Ojo, a Professor of Geography and indigene of Ado-Ekiti, died recently at the age of 90. Speaking at his burial procession held at the Saint Patrick’s […]
Health News

Almost 15% of global AIDS-related deaths in children, adolescents occur in Nigeria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  …as the world, still far from 2020 pediatric HIV targets Almost 15 per cent of global AIDS-related deaths in children, adolescents occur in Nigeria, a new report released by UNICEF has shown. The UNICEF report, which was released on December 1, to mark the World AIDS Day, stated that approximately every minute and 40 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica