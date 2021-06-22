Amnesty: Hunger, frustration, diseases, killed many of us –Undocumented ex-militants

Ex-agitators (militants) undocumented of Niger Delta led by General Prince Eyeyon has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to document the third phase of the ex-militants undocumented and pay them their stipends in order to reduce tension in the region before the electoral cycle year of 2023.

General Eyeyon, who spoke to journalists yesterday, also welcomed the appointment of Comr. Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha as head of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) describing it as timely and responsive.

He said: “This time we will not allow anyone to deprive us of our rights because many of our members have died of frustration, sicknesses and hunger due to the struggle of the third phase documentation.”

The ex-agitators further drew the attention of the new Amnesty boss, to note that their engagement was to serve the interest of the ex-agitators of the Niger Delta region and not to impose on them antagonistic conditions that will jeopardize the peace of the region.

General Eyeyon expressed optimism that he has confidence that Kemepado will deplore his expertise in the discharge of duties assigned to him to document them.

While speaking on the spate of the increasing neglect of the ex-militants undocumented that has been neglected over the years, the leadership of the group lamented poor treatment on himself and his crew since the very day of documentation.

“Many are in anguish without any form of encouragement from the Federal Government, after they were deceived to surrender their guns.

Many of our members are dead due to hardships, many could not meet up with their daily responsibilities, some fell sick and could not recover from the sickness, there is hunger, lack of jobs and bad leadership are the teething problems responsible for the increasing spate of agitations,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...