Amnesty International and the ‘equity’ question.

“Who are you to judge the life I live? I know I am not perfect and I don’t live to be. But before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean”- Bob Marley

The legendary songwriter and singer composed this song in his 1989 hit and decades after, this lyric is still very much relevant and aptly captures the subject matter of this discourse on recent happenings in our polity with the frequent assaults on our institutions by the now infamous so-called Human Rights organization, Amnesty International (AI).

Of great concern is the AI’s attempt at discrediting the Nigerian Army, the critical arm of our defence architecture that has done a lot and it is still doing its best amidst several challenges to protect the country’s territorial integrity and safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

In the midst of challenges bothering on inadequate funding, lack of hardware facilities, inadequate personnel with which the military has been prosecuting the war against insurgency and at the same time protecting the country against external aggression, I shudder to imagine the roles AI has been playing in Nigeria.

A couple of times, AI has regaled us with allegations of human rights abuses by officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the battlefield without verifiable evidence. The organization has continued to toe this path without restraint in an attempt to paint the institution in bad light and dampen the morale of our gallant troops that have shown commitment against all odds to stabilize our dear country and protect our nascent democracy.

In fact the current Army leadership deserves nothing less than our commendation, goodwill and support for achieving so much amidst plethora of challenges. But Amnesty International appears to be hell-bent on discrediting the Army and its leadership by the path it is toeing.

Should we lose sleep over this? I asked this question in relation to the credibility of the organization called AI. It is often said that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. I therefore throw this question to AI, are your hands clean?

For those who don’t know, this organization has lost everything left of its credibility as events all over the world have proved.

The AI has faced global criticisms over claims of selection bias, as well as ideology and foreign policy bias against either non-Western countries or Western-supported countries.

Several governments such as Israel, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, China, Vietnam, Russia, Chile, the United States, amongst others have thrown jab at AI, accusing it of one-sided reporting and failure to treat threats to security as a mitigating factor.

The Catholic Church has also criticized Amnesty for its stance on abortion, particularly in Catholic-majority countries.

In fact, Amnesty International has also been criticized for paying some of its staff high salaries while a 2019 report also showed that a toxic work environment is rife at Amnesty.

I recalled in February 2019, Amnesty International’s management team offered to resign after an independent report by Konterra group found what it called a “toxic culture” of workplace bullying, as well as numerous evidences of bullying, harassment, sexism and racism.

The report, it would be recalled, was commissioned by Amnesty after the investigation of the suicides of 30-year Amnesty veteran Gaetan Mootoo in Paris in May 2018 (who left a note citing work pressures), and 28-year-old intern Rosalind McGregor in Geneva in July 2018.

The Konterra report found that: “39 per cent of Amnesty International staff reported that they developed mental or physical health issues as the direct result of working at Amnesty”.

The report concluded that “organisational culture and management failures are the root causes of most staff wellbeing issues.”

The report said that efforts by Amnesty to address its problems had been “ad hoc, reactive, and inconsistent,” and that staff described the senior leadership team as out-of-touch, incompetent and callous.

In April 2007, Amnesty International changed its neutral stance on abortion to supporting access to abortion in cases of rape and incest, and when the life or the health of the mother might be threatened. Amnesty’s official policy is that they “do not promote abortion as a universal right” but “support the decriminalisation of abortion”. This was widely believed as an irrational stance prompting the Catholic Church’s Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace to issue a statement in June 2007 urging Catholics not to donate to Amnesty because of its abortion stance.

I also remember in 2011 the criticism of Israel’s blockade on Gaza by Amnesty without mentioning that the blockade was in place “to stop the smuggling of weapons and rockets used to target Israeli citizens”. UN Secretary General’s Palmer Committee however declared at the time that the blockade is legal under international law.

In February 2017, Amnesty International reported that between 5,000 and 13,000 prisoners had been tortured to death by the Syrian government at the Sednaya Prison between 2011 and 2016, describing it as a “Human Slaughterhouse”, a claim that has been strenuously denied by the Syrian Government that described the allegations as “false” and part of a wider smear campaign against the Government.

On 19 November 2019, Amnesty International reported that at least 106 civilians had been “unlawfully killed” by Iranian security forces during the 2019 Iranian protests which were triggered by outrage over a sudden increase in gasoline prices.

Amnesty later revised the figure upwards to 304, claiming that unarmed protesters had been deliberately massacred by the authorities who had “green lighted” a brutal crackdown to suppress dissents.

However, the Iranian authorities, whilst acknowledging that some armed rioters had been shot by police, rejected Amnesty’s figure as “sheer lies” and part of a “disinformation campaign waged against Iran from outside the country”.

I have taken time to detail some of the criticisms and missteps of Amnesty to drive home the point that we need not worry over what seems to be the bullying tactics of Amnesty against the Nigerian Army and by extension the entire country. Amnesty obviously continues to throw stones at every corner when her windows are made of glass. This is an organization that claims to come to ‘equity’ with soiled hands.

Increasingly the organization has become the butt of jokes around the world for failing to practice what it preaches yet fails to miss every opportunity to make baseless, wild and unfounded allegation against our Army.

Why should we lose sleep over this? Why should we bother over the ranting of an already discredited organization with fading or completely lost credibility?

It is on this premise that I want to encourage our officers and men of the Nigerian Army and by extension the citizens of Nigeria to take the several accusations emanating from Amnesty with a pinch of salt. The last time they claimed 13 people were killed in Lekki during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020 but up till now they could not produce any verifiable evidence to back up the claim.

This was therefore another episode in the series of wild and unsubstantiated allegations that have become the hallmark of Amnesty in its so-called human rights activities.

Should we therefore lose sleep over an organization that fails to practice what it preaches? Should we shudder over a discredited entity? Certainly not.

This is why I encourage the Nigerian Army and its leadership not to be distracted by the desperation of this organization to rubbish its performance and frustrate its activities aimed at securing the country and protecting the democratic institutions.

This article was contributed by Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security expert and a counter- terrorism expert. He is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria

By Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi.

Like this: Like Loading...