Amnesty Int’l: 112 killed in Kaduna, Plateau in one month

Amnesty International, yesterday, disclosed that at least, 112 people have been killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in several communities in Kaduna and Plateau states in the last one month.

Director Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho said the Nigerian authorities have failed to live up to their obligation to protect the right to life.

According to Ojigho, this lackadaisical attitude of the government has enabled a month of bloody attacks on both farmers and herders, in parts of Kaduna and Plateau states.

Amnesty International’s investigation shows at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021 in Kaduna state including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau state, including 7 herders who were attacked on 1 July at Dogon Gaba, 2 others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

Villagers from farming communities, informed Amnesty International that, innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.

A retaliatory attack on 31 July and 1 August 2021, led to the killing of at least 17 people, and displacements of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau state.

A 39-year-old farmer told Amnesty international that: “We have been hearing gunshots in our village since Monday after the attack. We don’t know why we were attacked, I had to relocate to the IDP camp with my family”.

Leaders of some Fulani herders community in Plateau state informed Amnesty International that the inaction of the security officials contributed to the recent retaliatory attacks in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...