Amnesty Int’l: 40 protesters still in detention 2 years after #EndSARS

Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International yesterday day said over 40 protesters who took part in the #EndSARS protest two years ago, were still languishing in different detention facilities across Nigeria. Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, who disclosed this, said that investigations by the organisation had shown that the vast majority of the #EndSARS protesters arrested in October 2020 were still being arbitrarily detained without trial. Ojigho lamented that the panels set up to investigate complaints of police brutality against citizens had failed to deliver justice to hundreds of victims.

She said that the fact that the perpetrators of these human right abuses have not been brought to justice and the abuses have continued, is a stain on Nigeria. Ojigbo said: “Two years ago, the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 people at Lekki toll Gate and in Alausa, Lagos State, while pro-government armed groups deliberately instigated violence at many #EndSARS demonstrations in other parts of the country to serve as a pretext for the police to use lethal force on peaceful protesters.”

