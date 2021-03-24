Amnesty Int’l: Boko Haram, committing war crimes in North East

The global human rights group, Amnesty International, has again accused Boko Haram of committing war crimes in its campaign of violence in the North East region of Nigeria.

In its latest report on the ten-year old conflict, Amnesty International said Boko Haram fighters targeted women and girls with rape and other sexual violence, amounting to war crimes, during recent raids on communities in Borno State.

Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said based on interviews with 22 people in a cluster of villages in northern Borno State it has been discovered that Boko Haram fighters killed people trying to flee and looted livestock, money, and other valuables during raids on these communities.

Ojigho said many communities have been left at the mercy of the terrorists as the security operatives who should be on ground to protect them are not doing so. “As Boko Haram continue their relentless cycle of killings, abductions and looting, they are also subjecting women and girls to rape and other sexual violence during their attacks. These atrocities are war crimes.

“The targeted communities have been abandoned by the forces that are supposed to protect them, and are struggling to gain any recognition or response to the horrors they’ve suffered.

The Nigerian authorities must urgently address this issue.”

