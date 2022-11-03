News

Amnesty Int’l decries human rights violations in Ethiopia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Ahead of the second year anniversary of the armed conflict in northern Ethiopia, Amnesty International has alleged “appalling violations,” of human rights, but blames the African Union (AU) and the international community for the carnage. Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for campaigns East Africa, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes regions, Flavia Mwangovya, said all parties to the conflict have committed serious human rights violations and abuses, including extrajudicial executions, summary killings and sexual violence against women and girls. The global human rights watchdog disclosed that the abuses documented so far in the conflict included war crimes and crimes against humanity, which are among the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.

 

Our Reporters

