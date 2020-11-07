News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: We won’t be deterred by threats in Nigeria

Amnesty International, Nigeria has vowed not to succumb to threats and intimidation from faceless groups who are uncomfortable with its operations in Nigeria. A largely unknown group, Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights CALSER), had on Wednesday given Amnesty International a seven day ultimatum to vacate Nigeria or face dire consequences. CALSER was apparently angry with the global human rights watch organisation over its report on the Lekki Tollgate massacre.

The group which accused Amnesty International of being a security threat in Nigeria warned that it would occupy Amnesty’s offices in Lagos and Abuja if it failed to quit at the expiration of the ultimatum.

However, Amnesty said this would not be the first time it has been given an ultimatum to vacate Nigeria by faceless groups in the country. The human rights group said its offices have equally been invaded in the country. In a series of tweets, Amnesty also affirmed its position as a human rights organisation, which has no affiliation to any government, ideology, interests, political, religious or commercial groups.

“We have been working on Nigeria since June 1967. Despite threats to our lives, through faceless organisations and sponsored protests, we will not stay silent. “In the face of efforts to evade responsibility or to smear our organisation, we will continue to raise our voices whenever and wherever we see injustice.

“We will continue to call on the Nigerian government to use its authority and resources to investigate all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including; rape, torture, arbitrary detentions and unlawful killings.Malicious threats will not deter us from continuing to speak against human rights violation and abuses by state and non-state actors.” It told the Federal Government and its security agencies, that they have a legal duty to ensure the protection of lives and properties of every person in the country.

