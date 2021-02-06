News Top Stories

Amnesty Office: We complied with financial regulations on unspent N26bn

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) yesterday said it returned the unspent N26 billion to the national treasury in compliance with extant financial regulations. The Special Adviser on Media to Interim Administrator, PAP, Mr. Nneotaobase Egbe, in a statement issued also dismissed reports that PAP was targeted for returning of unspent funds. According to him, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which was developed to check corruption in government ministries, departments and agencies, applies across board and not restricted to PAP.

Egbe said PAP’s last quarter allocations came few days to the terminal date for the 2020 fiscal year, adding that PAP was only able to disburse part of it while the payment portal shut unspent N26 billion. He added: “PAP hereby states emphatically that it is true that N26 billion in the account was mopped up on December 31, 2020, as a part of the Federal Government’s wide financial process. It is not true that PAP was targeted at or singled out, as being rumoured on social media.

“It has become necessary to state the facts as follows: In order to reduce the debts owed contractors since 2014, a payment plan that was sequential was initiated. “It started with the oldest debts in consideration of vendors’ interest payments on loans secured from banks to execute their contracts.” Egbe said 104 of such debts based on PAP’s record of level of job completion were paid as at December 31, 2020.

“Other verified payments could not be made before Dec. 31, 2020, because PAP’s September/October allocation and November/December allocation were received on the 28th of December 2020 and 29th December 2020, respectively,” he said. He said in compliance with the Federal Government’s financial regulations, PAP’s system was only able to disburse a portion of the funds before TSA was shut.

