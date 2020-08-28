Amnesty Programme: Buhari sacks Dokubo, appoints Dikio as interim administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has disengaged Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme and approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator with effect from August 21, 2020. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Dokubo had been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

The President appreciated the services of Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours. Buhari had, in February, suspended Dokubo over fraud allegations. His suspension then was predicated on the recommendation of a panel chaired by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd.), which investigated the allegations.

