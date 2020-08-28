News Top Stories

Amnesty Programme: Buhari sacks Dokubo, appoints Dikio as interim administrator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has disengaged Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme and approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator with effect from August 21, 2020. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Dokubo had been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

The President appreciated the services of Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours. Buhari had, in February, suspended Dokubo over fraud allegations. His suspension then was predicated on the recommendation of a panel chaired by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd.), which investigated the allegations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa congratulates Sultan at 64

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocked 64 on Monday.   The governor, in a statement in Asaba, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, lauded the Sultan for his efforts at promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity […]
News

NSCIA lauds Ekiti for worship centres’ reopening

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has consented to the government’s order on reopening of mosques for worship today following lifting of ban by the state government on congregation of not more than 20. This, the council said would mosques which had met conditions dictated by the government, including fumigation of premises, provision […]
News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police –NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, to the Police, for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to the NAF, Arotile died on 14 July, at about 4.30pm, “after a KIA Serento […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: