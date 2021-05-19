Amnesty Programme: I’ve no power to admit new people, says PAP Coordinator

The Interim Administrator of presidential amnesty programme Col. Dixon Dikio (rtd) has dismissed reports that he has plans to enlist more beneficiaries to the scheme stating that it was only President Muhammadu Buhari that has the exclusive power to admit new people.

Speaking to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges headed Senator Ayo Akinyelure, he said that he lacks the power to admit anyone to the scheme.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Dikio’s Special Adviser on Media, Neotaobase Egbe, read: “I lack the power to admit anyone to the scheme because such power can only be exercised by the President.

“As a man under authority, my mandate as Interim Administrator of PAP is to cater for 30,000 ex-agitators, who had been duly registered and captured as beneficiaries of the scheme.

“That’s why it is important to warn youths in the region to totally discountenance any report asking or requesting them to fill forms to be enlisted as new beneficiaries of the amnesty programme. It’s a scam pure and simple. They shouldn’t fall for it.”

He stressed that the programme was focused on 30,000 beneficiaries, who were yet to be trained by PAP and warned people against the antics of scammers.

