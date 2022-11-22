‘Amnesty Programme still relevant to Niger Delta’

*13% Derivation prudently used, says Diri

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on the Federal Government not to end the

Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) saying that it contributes significantly to the peace and security of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Tuesday when he received the Interim Administrator, PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the governor said that the best thing to give to the Niger Delta is to support the programme and keep it going as it has recorded some level of success in spite of the challenges.

Congratulating Maj. Gen. Ndiomu on his appointment, Diri urged him to write his name in gold as he had the capacity to ensure that Niger Delta youths benefit from the programme.

In his remarks, the PAP Interim Administrator said the programme was intended to address the agitations of the people of the region.

He noted that the Federal Government had issued a directive to bring the programme to an end but that the directive had been suspended.

