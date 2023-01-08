News

Amnesty refutes graft allegation, restates commitment to probity

.Says its scholarship programme not terminated

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has expressed displeasure over a spurious story publication by an online platform which described the programme as a cesspool of corruption.

The Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), therefore called on publishers of the unsubstantiated and unprofessional report and writer Aisha Abubakar to publish a retraction within seven days for be prepared for a legal battle.

The Administrator stated since his assumption of office, he has consistently advocated and ensured all his staff adhered to due process and commitment to best practices in the discharge of their duties, and would not spare any staff who deviates from these.

He frowned at the report which alleged that some staff members of the Finance and Audit departments of the PAP were involved in mind boggling corrupt practices through what she called “advance payment” despite the new Interim Administrator’s concerted efforts to stamp out corruption in the system.

In a statement, PAP said: “We hereby state that the story entitled, ‘Presidential Amnesty Programme Still a Cesspool of mind-boggling corruption’ is nothing but a figment of the author’s imagination. It also violates simple journalistic ethos of fairness. From all indications, the misguided reporter is on a mission to dent the image of the programme.

“We are at a loss to understand what the writer means by Advance Payment (AP) and how it is being used to perpetrate fraud in the system, more so when the reporter failed to substantiate her bogus claims with verifiable evidence of corruption in the programme.

“The story is diversionary and totally at variance with the good traditions of journalism, and a deliberate attempt to rubbish the current puritanical disposition of the leadership of the programme as explained by the presidency and its finicky in its commitment to due process in the awards and execution of contracts where adequate attention is meticulously paid to details.

“In the meantime, we enjoin the public to discountenance the said report because it lacks merit and does not represent the real picture of activities at the PAP.”

In a related development, the Administrator has stated that its scholarship has not been terminated but merely suspended and all delegates on formal education, both onshore and offshore remain bona fide beneficiaries and will continue to enjoy approved privileges attached to their various scholarship schemes.

 

