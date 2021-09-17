Amnesty students appeal to Buhari: Make Dikio substantive PAP head

The National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students Worldwide (NAPASW) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to secure their future by making retired Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio, the substantive administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). New executive members and all chapter presidents of the association made the appeal in Abuja, when they visited the Amnesty office to thank Dikio for providing the neededleadership forthe PAP in the last one year.

The students noted that since Dikio took charge of the programme, he had institutedkeyreforms andhad made the needed changes thattheyweresatisfiedwith, adding that making him the substantive head of PAP would give him the opportunity to consolidate on the current achievements. National President of the body, Lucky Ukuekwu, said their pursuit of academic excellence under PAP may be truncated if Dikio was not allowed to continue, urging President Buhari to save them from that.

