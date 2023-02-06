News

Amnesty writes INEC, NSA to protest BVAS, stop hackers

With about three weeks to the presidential and National Assembly elections, Amnesty International has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) advising on how to stop from hackers from interfering with the election process and result. Amnesty’s letter dated January 24, 2023 and titled: “Meassures to tackle cybercrime for the success of the automation system (BVAS) in conducting 2023 general election in Nigeria” was also copied to the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The letter, signed by Sunday Jatto, Amnesty International Director for Kogi State, reads in part: “Sequel to the above subject matter, I wish to draw the attention of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, regarding the additional necessary steps to be taken in order to consolidate efforts on the Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) during the upcoming election in Nigeria. “That to record success in automation system (BVAS) to conduct election, especially on network, much have to be done on verification and validation factors.”

 

