News

Amni’s $4.6m Debt: Shell ordered to pay into court’s account

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Shell Western Supply & Trading Limited to pay into the account of the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) $4.6million Shell keeps for Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited. The judge also directed the DCR to pay the sums admitted by Amni in the sums of $3,571,637.68 and N271,138,207.57 entered as judgment directly to its creditor, SpringRock Energy Limited, in the bank account nominated by them within five days. Justice Aluko’s decision came sequel to the applications by Spring- Rock through its counsel Olumide Aju (SAN) and counter-arguments by the defendants’ lawyer Olumide Sofowora (SAN). Justice Aluko issued the order along with others on October 28 in a judgment on suit: FHC/L/CS/1290/22 filed by SpringRock Energy Limited and SpringRock Energy Limited Mauritius as the first and second plaintiffs/applicants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan leads EISA observation mission to Kenya elections

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will soon leave for Nairobi, where he will be leading a team of observers to Kenya’s general elections scheduled to take place on August 9, 2022. Jonathan will serve as the head of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), which has […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC North West legislators pledge support for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly Legislators of the North West Zone have endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for President in 2023. Their endorsement was communicated in a communiqué issued after the extraordinary meeting of the forum, which had in attendance former House of Assembly Members of the North West Zone. It […]
News

Banditry: Buhari dispatches security intelligence experts to Sokoto, Katsina

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the President was expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica