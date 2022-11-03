Amni’s $4.6m Debt: Shell ordered to pay into court’s account

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Shell Western Supply & Trading Limited to pay into the account of the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) $4.6million Shell keeps for Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited. The judge also directed the DCR to pay the sums admitted by Amni in the sums of $3,571,637.68 and N271,138,207.57 entered as judgment directly to its creditor, SpringRock Energy Limited, in the bank account nominated by them within five days. Justice Aluko’s decision came sequel to the applications by Spring- Rock through its counsel Olumide Aju (SAN) and counter-arguments by the defendants’ lawyer Olumide Sofowora (SAN). Justice Aluko issued the order along with others on October 28 in a judgment on suit: FHC/L/CS/1290/22 filed by SpringRock Energy Limited and SpringRock Energy Limited Mauritius as the first and second plaintiffs/applicants.

