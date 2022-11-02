Amni’s $4.6m Debt: Shell ordered to pay into court’s account

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered Shell Western Supply & Trading Limited, to pay to the account of the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR), a sum to the tune of $4.6million Shell keeps for Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited.

The judge also directed the DCR to pay the sums admitted by Amni in the sums of (a) $3,571,637.68 and N271, 138,207.57 entered as judgment, directly to its creditor, SpringRock Energy Limited in the bank account nominated by them within five days.

Justice Aluko’s decision is sequel to applications by SpringRock through its counsel, Olumide Aju (SAN) and counter-arguments by the defendants’ Counsel, Olumide Sofowora (SAN).

Justice Aluko issued the Order along with others on October 28 in a judgment in suit: FHC/L/CS/1290/22 filed by SpringRock Energy Limited and SpringRock Energy Limited Mauritius as first and second Plaintiffs/Applicants.

