Amokachi and Babayaro: Ndidi can play in any top team in Europe

…say midfielder bigger than Leicester

Former Super Eagles internationals – Daniel Amokachi and Celestine Babayaro – have said that Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi is a quality midfielder that can fit into any top team in Europe.

Amokachi who stated this on Monday during a radio programme monitored in Lagos, stressed that Ndidi should be playing for top teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool.

He said: “Ndidi has been very consistent for Leicester and he gets better every season. His quality is top notch and was never in doubt such that anytime he not in the team due to injury, it shows in the flow of the team.

“I am proud of him and his exploits in the team. Truth is if the player is from other parts, there would have been so much noise about his performances.

“No doubt, he is bigger that Leicester now and he can fit into any top team in Europe. If his agent gets it right with a big move for him, I am sure he will grab a shirt with ease.”

Also, Babayaro said the 24-year-old should be looking for an exit during the summer transfer window as he deserves to play for a club playing in the Champions League next season.

“Ndidi has grown in the past few years. He is at his peak and the time to move is now. When he gets to 25 and above most clubs won’t see the need to invest heavily on him as his resale value would have dropped,” he said.

“If an offer comes from a big team, I will advise him to take it up and go for a new challenge. He can play in any top team. If Leicester sees his willingness to leave, they won’t stop him. He should hand in a transfer request if the need be,” the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Games gold medalist explained

Like this: Like Loading...