Amokachi charges Eagles’ defenders to change club

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi has advised Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem to leave Spanish side Leganes after the club was relegated from La Liga. Omeruo teamed up with the Cucumber Growers permanently from Premier League side Chelsea after delivering convincing showings during his loan stint. The centre-back featured in 23 league games for the Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit in the 2019-20 season as his side finished 18th and relegated from the Spanish top-flight. Awaziem, meanwhile, joined the Cucumber Growers on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto and played 29 times for Javier Aguirre’s men across all competitions. Amokachi has recommended his former club Besiktas to Awaziem as he believes the defender along with Omeruo needs to continue their development in the topflight leagues.

NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and […]
I brought what Martial and Rashford lack to United –Ighalo

Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him […]
EPL: Ruthless Man United win to deepen Villa’s relegation worries

*Saints hold Everton as VAR denies Bournemouth win over Spurs Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to another impressive Premier League victory and deepened Aston Villa’s relegation worries. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued their impressive recent run, extending their unbeaten streak to 17 games in all competitions, and closed to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester. […]

