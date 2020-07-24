Amokachi charges Eagles’ defenders to change club

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi has advised Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem to leave Spanish side Leganes after the club was relegated from La Liga. Omeruo teamed up with the Cucumber Growers permanently from Premier League side Chelsea after delivering convincing showings during his loan stint. The centre-back featured in 23 league games for the Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit in the 2019-20 season as his side finished 18th and relegated from the Spanish top-flight. Awaziem, meanwhile, joined the Cucumber Growers on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto and played 29 times for Javier Aguirre’s men across all competitions. Amokachi has recommended his former club Besiktas to Awaziem as he believes the defender along with Omeruo needs to continue their development in the topflight leagues.

Like this: Like Loading...