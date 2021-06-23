Amokachi: Eagles can’t excel with Rohr in charge

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi has declared the Nigeria senior national team cannot make any progress with German Coach, Gernot Rohr, still in charge. Amokachi had severally criticised Rohr who he believes has not done well in taking the Super Eagles to the next level since he was employed in 2016. Although Rohr’s tenure has seen Nigeria progresses on the FIFA rankings and also qualified for tournaments like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations AFCON with ease opposed to back -to-back failure to qualify for AFCON but Amokachi known as the Bull in his playing days is not impressed. “I am one person that is not a fan of Rohr and I am not scared of saying it because I don’t think he has the ability to take our football to where it belongs in the world,”

