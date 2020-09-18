Amokachi hails return of National Principals’ Cup

A former International, Daniel Amokachi, has expressed delight over the proposed return of the national Principals Cup. Organisers of the event, HideaPlus in collaboration with the ministry of sports is looking at November/ December kick off date for the youth football fiesta.

Amokachi said that the initiative was coming at the right time to give hope to the youthful talented footballers in all parts of the country. He said: “We have amazing talents in various parts of the country but there must be a way of identifying them. The National Principals’ Cup is one of such ways to get hidden talents from the schools.

“The competition was in place in the past but somehow it fizzled out. I expect this to be a big revival that will linger for so long. “I expect that with time the dividends of the national Principals Cup will be clear to all with products in the junior national team.”

