Amokachi: NFF sabotaged Nigeria’s age grade prowess

..faults scrapping of bonuses for young stars

…says U-20 ouster is huge blow

 

A former Super Eagles skipper and coach, Daniel Amokachi, has said that the Nigeria Football Federation sabotaged the good run of the country in the age grade competitions.

Amokachi noted that there were many factors responsible for the downward slide of Nigeria’s under 17 and under 20 teams.

 

He stressed that the camping period in recent time has reduced unlike in the past when the young stars stay together for close to one year.

 

The football ambassador added: “There is little or no motivation for the young lads. It is sad. Most footballers are not from rich homes and when they leave camp, they come empty handed without national team jersies or even money.

 

“I wonder where the authorities got the idea of scrapping the bonuses from. That was an error and it is indeed a sabotage .

 

“We know the event is developmental but it is good to motivate footballers at all levels. Bonus is a key motivating factor for the young and old in the game. It is unfortunate.”

 

The national U-20 team under coach Ladan Bosso, crashed out of the WAFU B U-20 championship in Benin Republic after playing 1-1 draw with Cote d Ivoire and losing 1- 0 to Ghana .

 

Nigeria is now out of the Africa under 20 nations cup and the FIFA World cup for this cadre of players.

Amokachi added that the ouster of the Flying Eagles was a big blow to the country.

 

“That is a generation of players and we might lose a good number of them. It is the second time we are missing out and so many things are wrong with the system. Between 18 and 20 years, a good professional footballer should be at his peak and we must get it right at this level.

 

“The NFF must tackle this fast because that is where the future Eagles come from.”

