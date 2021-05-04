Sports

Amokachi: Rohr do not need Ighalo in Eagles now

A former Super Eagles player and coach, Daniel Amokachi, has advised the National team manager, Gernot Rohr, to allow striker Odion Ighalo to enjoy his retirement.

 

Amokachi argued that the Eagles with their convincing results do not need the former Watford star at the moment because all the young strikers in the team are doing great in their clubs.

 

During a Brila FM programme monitored on Monday, Amokachi stressed that the team should get the best out of the current Eagles stars.

 

This move from the German is coming in a season that Nigerian strikers have stood out at their respective clubs. Paul Onuachu, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, and Simy Nwankwo are all having a brilliant campaign at their clubs.

“These players are young and they are hot currently. So we do not need Ighalo. We should respect his decision and allow him enjoy his football in Saudi Arabia,” Amokachi said.

 

The former international advised that all the in-form players should be invited for all the Eagles games to create competition in the team.

 

However, it should be recalled that the former Watford striker announced his international retirement after finishing top scorer with five goals to help Nigeria finish third at the 2019 AFCON.

 

Ighalo’s final act was scoring an early 3rd minute winning goal against Tunisia in the African Nations Cup Third Place match on July 17, 2019 following the encounter, he called time on his Super Eagles career.

 

The announcement surprised many Nigerian fans, but more importantly, it raised doubts about whether the team would be able to cope with his absence as the team had to rely on him for goals at the tournament.

 

When Rohr was asked why he wanted Ighalo back, he said: “The answer is when you look at the age of all the players that you speak about, they are all young, and also we need experience.”

