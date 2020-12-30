Amoo names 25 players for U17 AFCON qualifiers

SCORENigeria can exclusively report that coach Fatai Amoo has named a final squad of 25 players with five other players on standby for next month’s U17 AFCON qualifiers.

The final squad has three goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and six attackers. The tournament kicks off on January 5 and Nigeria are drawn against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in Group B. The finalists of the qualifying with advance to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Saheed Jimoh, Destiny Emuwahen, Abdulbasit Abbas

Defenders:

Abdullahi Bewene, Victor Udoh, Emmanuel Chukwu, Joseph Kuteyi, Vince Osuji, Emmanuel John, Oludapo Akintola

Midfielders:

Oluwatomiwa Kolawole, Chukwuemeka Egbu, Samuel Akere, Haruna Hassan, Rabiu Ahmed, Gideon Atoyebi, Benjamin Mustapha, Basheet Hamzat, Samson Ogunmola

Forwards:

Joseph Arumala, Christian Nwachukwu, Peter Asuquo, Michael Emmanuel, Stanley Iheanacho, Ahmed Abdullahi

STANDBY:

Philip Titiloye, Muhammed Usman, Waris Hundeyin, Joel david, Boluwatife Babarinde.

