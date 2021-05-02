Amore: Nigeria too wide for centralised policing

Former Commissioner of Police, Niger State, Mr. Sola Amore, was on the Nigerian team that studied the practice of community policing in the United States. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he shares his experience in policing the Power State which has become a danger zone in recent time and other security issues

What is your impression about security in the country right now?

The purpose of government is to ensure the security and welfare of the people, but this has not been the case with Nigeria. Let us look at the issue of personnel. All the security agencies, especially the police, have been neglected over the years. If you look at the manpower of these agencies, you will agree that their personnel die, retire or are dismissed every year.

On the other hand, there is poor utilisation of police personnel in the name of executive protection. If you look around, you will observe that a VIP has five to 50 police/security personnel, whereas the entire populace is left unprotected. This is at variance with what you find in other climes, where police occupy the security place not trooping behind one individual. In developed countries, various areas, especially crime prone areas are mapped out for effective patrol. Police will occupy those spaces. When I was CP in Nigeria, we carried out such a strategy of effective occupation, “Occupy till the Kingdom comes” and it was effective. At that time, we had some area boys or almajiris occupying some places. So what we did was to maintain police presence in those places through patrol and that way we were able to prevent them from committing any criminality. We need to occupy volatile areas, the security space, but when we post policemen to politicians, businessmen and the likes, we are depriving the general populace of the security they deserve.

Some of the states in the country are in the red, security wise. Why do you think kidnapping, arson and terrorism are commonplace in some most part of the country?

So many factors are responsible and the key one is unemployment. The kind of democracy we are practicing where the political elite gathers thugs, buys guns for them for election purposes and abandons them thereafter is a major cause. So what will they use the gun for after the elections?

So, they use the guns to fend for themselves, kidnap people and move them into the forest where they now demand for ransom. Look today, kidnapping has become a very lucrative business. You can see that bank robbery has reduced drastically. If a single kidnapping gets them N20 million, N50 million, why risk your life going into bank robbery?

Niger State where you once served is one of the states witnessing high level of kidnapping due largely to the Kumuku forest which has become a lurking place for criminals. What strategies did you adopt during your period?

Then, all the governors and security chiefs of the states bordering that Kumuku forest like Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Zamfara, had joint meetings in Kaduna to address the peculiar needs.

This is because the forest extends along that belt and we carried regular joint operations with the police and the military and made the forest uncomfortable for them. Unfortunately, this had not been maintained. Today, police has been drained and the military is involved in internal security duties in almost all the states of the federation.

Whereas, they are not supposed to be involved in internal security, but of course, what did you expect when police are having the problem of acute manpower shortage? I can’t remember the last time the police carried out any recruitment. You can imagine, policemen are dying, and others are being dismissed from service while many retire from service without being replaced.

If there is no regular recruitment, the hoodlums will occupy the space and overrun the police left by the security agencies. Look, when I was in Niger, there was nothing like this and even recently, some people had called me and asked ‘is this not the same Niger State where you served as commissioner?’ Recently when there was a flurry of kidnapping in Niger State, I advised the governor to close down all schools for a period. Otherwise they will move from one embarrassment to another.

Is it right to describe these kidnappers attacking schools as bandits?

Crime is crime and there is no other name for it. The idea of describing them as bandits begs the matter, playing down the enormity of the trouble we have on our hands. Whether you call somebody a terrorist or an armed robber, a crime has been committed and as long as you continue to pay ransom, you can never overcome the crime. It is like blackmail.

A blackmailer will return. If you call them bandits and you continue to pay them ransom, you will be providing them with the resources to perpetrate crime against the state. Government needs to take these criminals out.

I am aware that there will be collateral damage, yet we must deal with them to put an end to it. These people are criminals and they should be

