Amoretti cookware worth N1.2m

Amoretti is known as one of the world’s best expensive copper cookware brands. They pride themselves in good quality cookware that is designed in Italy and forged by hand in Mexico.

They inspect each cookware item by hand and promise an exceptional cooking performance with matchless quality. Presently at the cost of $2,550, this Amoretti set is worth N1,198,500. Approximately, this pots and pans are worth N1.2m.

They are said to be so expensive because the cookware is forged, hammered and inspected by hand.

The result is premium- quality cookware with a luxurious and stylish look. The hammered and polished aesthetics, hand-cast bronze handles, and signature lids with flower handles are all beautiful.

This cookware set comes packaged in a wooden gift box, making the unpacking of your cookware even more memorable.

The cooking surface is lined with twin layers of tin, making the pots and pans more durable. The cookware is also made 2mm thick to ensure optimal cooking performance.

