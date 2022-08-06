Amosun: 2019 guber election was rigged for Abiodun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has accused his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 general election.

Amosun, who finally broken his silence over the 2019 governorship election, claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) actually won the election but was rigged out.

The former governor made the claim while speaking on Friday evening in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, after receiving an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.

Amosun at the event, which also had former governor Chief Olusegun Osoba in attendance, said he was not support of Abiodun’s administration declared that all efforts must be made to vote the government out of power in 2023.

The former governor, while speaking on the 2019 Ogun state Governorship election for the first time after leaving office, noted that some of those involved have disclosed their parts in the rigging and have apologised.

He added that he had moved on because of those orchestrated the rigging have apologised to him.

“During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000.

“Some of them came to apologies to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on.

“We did our work; we will continue to do what we have to do. God will be with all of us,” the former governor said.

Speaking later in an interview with newsmen, Amosun declared that he was not in support of Abiodun’s administration, saying he must be removed.

He also assured his supporters that the next line of action would soon be made public.

“Well, I am happy. When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governor’s altogether. I feel elated. I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts.

“Just wait; very soon, you will hear where we are going next. Clearly, you know my stand, and my stand is my stand. I am not supporting this administration that is there now. He must be removed,” he said.

