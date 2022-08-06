Politics

Amosun: 2019 guber election was rigged for Abiodun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has accused his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 general election.

Amosun, who finally broken his silence over the 2019 governorship election, claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) actually won the election but was rigged out.

The former governor made the claim while speaking on Friday evening in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, after receiving an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.

Amosun at the event, which also had former governor Chief Olusegun Osoba in attendance, said he was not support of Abiodun’s administration declared that all efforts must be made to vote the government out of power in 2023.

The former governor, while speaking on the 2019 Ogun state Governorship election for the first time after leaving office, noted that some of those involved have disclosed their parts in the rigging and have apologised.

He added that he had moved on because of those orchestrated the rigging have apologised to him.

“During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000.

“Some of them came to apologies to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on.

“We did our work; we will continue to do what we have to do. God will be with all of us,” the former governor said.

Speaking later in an interview with newsmen, Amosun declared that he was not in support of Abiodun’s administration, saying he must be removed.

He also assured his supporters that the next line of action would soon be made public.

“Well, I am happy. When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governor’s altogether. I feel elated. I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts.

“Just wait; very soon, you will hear where we are going next. Clearly, you know my stand, and my stand is my stand. I am not supporting this administration that is there now. He must be removed,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

PDP withdraws from LG elections in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano has decided to withdraw from the forthcoming local government elections taking place in January 2021. This was announced on Tuesday at a press conference by the Chairman PDP Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Danladi Kagara. He stated that the party is withdrawing from the election due to its lack of […]
Politics

Anambra guber: 17 parties issue 72-hour ultimatum to IÑEC

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

*Accuse police, army, APC of planned manipulation Seventeen Political parties taking part in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to join hands with other security operatives to work out ways of detecting and eliminating the issue of fake soldiers and police officers during […]
Politics

Ondo 2020 and imperative of continuity

Posted on Author Ojo Oyewamide

The actualisation of the Aboto Water Project by the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu government could be regarded as one of the greatest thing that would be done for the people of the oil-rich Ilaje communities in recent times.   For years, the people were surrounded by water but there was not a drop to drink. It was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica