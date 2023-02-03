Amosun accuses Abiodun of spending N3bn to renovate model school

The immediate past Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has accused his successor Dapo Abiodun of spending N3 billion to renovate one of the 15 model schools his administration built with N650 million. The school located in the Kobaape area was converted to a Tech Hub by the Abiodun administration.

Amosun made the allegation on Wednesday during the kick-off of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign in Abeokuta. During his tenure he constructed 15 model schools across the 20 locagovernment areas. But only two of the schools have been put to use by the Abiodun administration. Addressing the controversy surrounding the construction of the schools, Amosun said contrary to claims that he built the 15 model schools for N27 billion, his administration spent N6.9 billion on the project.

The senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly said the highest he spent on a model school was N830 million on any of the schools with two hostels, adding that he spent about N600 million on others. The former governor also accused Abiodun of renovating the model school in Ikenne which was converted to an isolation centre for patients of COVID-19 with N4billion, disclosing the same school was built with N600 million by his government. He said he was always surprised where the claim of N27 billion was coming from, despite the fact that the government reviewed over 100 of the projects undertaken by his administration. The legislator said: “I was wandering, every day, they say Amosun, his model schools, I laughed. They said Amosun spent N27 billion for model school, I was wondering. These people were the ones who did the probe; they know how much we paid.”

