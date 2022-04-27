Amosun, Akande, Akintola pay condolence visits to Alaafin’s family

Former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun; Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Adeolu Akande; and Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) were among the personalities that paid condolence visits to the family of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, yesterday. Speaking with journalists during the visit, Amosun described Oba Adeyemi as “an encyclopaedia of Yoruba culture”. He said: “Yoruba has missed one of our greatest reservoirs of culture. Whenever you see him, you will know that this is the way a Yoruba monarch should be.

“Throughout my eight years as the governor of Ogun State, there was no function I would invite him to, he would have been on the seat even before the program started.” Akintola described Oba Adeyemi as “an uncommon king”, saying his 52 years reign on the throne brought peace and honour to the Yoruba race. “He was a king that brought modernity into traditional rulership. I have been his lawyer for the past 30 years. When you speak with him for five minutes, you would have acquired 50 years of knowledge,” the lawyer said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...