Amosun, Gani Adams, others pay condolence visits to Fawehinmi family

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday condoled with the family of the late Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, also visited the Lagos family home of the bereaved.

They all expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the legal practitioner. Amosun, who said it was so sad that Mohammed had to leave so soon, prayed to God to console the mother, siblings and the entire Fawehinmi family over the unfortunate incident.

On his part, the Aare Ona Kakanfo said it was highly regrettable that; “We lost Mohammed when the country needed him most.” He noted that Mohammed believed in his late father’s philosophy and tried to follow his footsteps.

Also, Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. A lawyerandhumanrights activist, Mr DeboAdeleke, said thatthenewsof Mohammed’s death came with untold pain, shock and disbelief

