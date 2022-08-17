Amosun rejected our reconciliation move – Ogun APC

The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is far from being over as former governor; Senator Ibikunle Amosun has rejected a reconciliation arrangement put together by the party.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye.

According to Oladunjoye, Amosun refused to be reconciled with governor Dapo Abiodun, despite interventions of the revered Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba S.K. Adetona as well as close friends and colleagues.

Abiodun and Amosun have been at loggerhead over who controls the structure of the party leading to the conduct of parallel congresses of the party in the state.

Amosun also recently accused Abiodun of rigging the 2019 governorship election.

The party, while reacting to a statement credited to Senator Tolu Odebiyi, a member of Amosun’s camp, had accused Abiodun of refusing to accept reconciliation within the party and said Amosun had frustrated every effort by the party to settle the lingering dispute between him and Abiodun.

The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State Chapter has been drawn to a media statement credited to Senator Tolu Odebiyi and published in some media where false allegations were levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on issues of reconciliatory efforts within our dear party.

“Ordinarily, we would not have joined issues with Senator Odebiyi, but the fact that he so much unashamedly and barefaced peddled white lies that are really unexpected from a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We elect not to join Senator Odebiyi in his lamentations traceable to his rejection by his constituents at the last APC senatorial primaries; a frustration that was obvious in his choice of abusive words and gutter language unbecoming of someone of his status. However, we want to say emphatically and for the avoidance of doubt that the Senator lied throughout his wishy-washy statement.

“Our party challenges the Senator to tell the general public where any reconciliatory meeting was called; when and who convened the meeting and who attended.

“On the other hand, it was actually the immediate past governor who refused to be reconciled despite the intervention of close friends, colleagues, and the revered Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba S. K. Adetona. The former governor disrespected Awujale by shunning the peace moves of the elderly and highly respected royal father who has spent over 60 years on the throne, insisting he was not ready to reconcile with Governor Dapo Abiodun.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...