Amosun writes Senate, to declare for president May 5

The Senate has received an invitation from Senator Ibikunle Amosun, representing Ogun Central, to his formal declaration to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The invitation was extended to the Red Chamber in a letter dated April 25, 2022, and read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

According to Amosun, the event which is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2022, will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, at 11 a.m. The invitation letter, addressed to the Senate President, reads in part: “It is with great respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of the President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District. “My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanise our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.”

 

