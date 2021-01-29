News

Amosun’s cousin, 6 other lawmakers dump APM for APC in Ogun

Seven lawmakers and members of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday dumped their party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, who announced their defection in separate letters addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo read the letters on the floor of the House. They are: the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, representing Ifo 11, Modupe Mujota, representing Abeokuta North, Musefiu Lamidi (Ado- Odo/Ota II), Amosun Yusuf (Ewekoro), Ajayi Bolanle (Egbado South), Ajibola Sikiratu (Ipokia/Idiroko) and Adeniran Ademola (Sagamu II). However, the lawmakers said their defection followed wide consultation from their respective constituents. With their defection, the APC now has 22 lawmakers in the Assembly while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has three and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) one member.

Among the defectors are the cousin of the immediate governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and a former Commissioner under Amosun. Amosun had floated the APM in the build-up to the 2019 elections and directed his candidates to contest on the platform of the party following their loss at the APC primary elections. But in 2020, Amosun’s loyalists, led by the governorship candidate of the APM in 2019 elections, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade defected to the APC.

