Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the political elite in Nigeria to imbibe the Christian virtues of love, tolerance, and unity to build a united and prosperous country. Jonathan, who spoke yesterday at the 9th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, charged politicians in the state to emulate those in the body of Christ, who despite having different denominations and doctrines, still unite to advance the Christian faith across the world.

He urged politicians to close ranks and work together, adding that their primary interest while in positions of authority should be service to the people and advancement of their welfare.

He said: “The political class should learn from the body of Christ. That is my only message today. There are so many denominations, but all of them believe in one God, through Christ and that brings them together always Abuja

In a bid to decongest the

Correctional Centres

across the country , the

Federal Government has

introduced a noncustodial

sentencing for offenders

depending on their offence.

Speaking at the signing

of the new Consolidated

Federal Capital Territory

Courts (Custodial and Non

– Custodial Sentencing )

Practice Directions, 2020

in Abuja yesterday, the

Attorney-General of the

Federation and Minister of

Justice, Abubakar Malami,

SAN, said the guidelines

will accelerate decongestion

of Correctional Centres

nationwide.

He added that the introduction

of non-custodial sentences

by the Administration

of Criminal Justice Act, 2015

and more recently, the provision

of a clear legislative and

institutional framework for

their implementation by

the Nigerian Correctional

Service Act, 2019 were efforts

by the Federal Government

aimed at addressing the colossal

problem of congestion

in correctional facilities in

Nigeria.

“The provision for noncustodial

sentences such

as probation, community

service, restitution, compensation

and suspended

sentence by the ACJA 2015

was one of the main innovations

of the Act”, he said.

He further noted that on

August 17th, 2020, during

the Virtual Interactive Session

to review the Draft of

the FCT Courts Sentencing

Guidelines and Practice Directions,

2020, organized by

the Presidential Committee

on Correctional Service Reform

and Decongestion in

collaboration with the Federal

Ministry of Justice, he

explained that the Federal

Capital Territory Courts

Sentencing Guidelines and

Practice Directions 2020 was

geared towards implementing

one of the major recommendations

of the National

Workshop on the Effective

Implementation of the Nigerian

Correctional Service

Act, 2019, held between the

25th – 27th November, 2019

in Abuja.

He said at that Workshop,

which brought together

critical Stakeholders in the

Administration of Justice

Sector, both at the State and

Federal levels, it was resolved

that, for a proper and

effective implementation of

the Nigerian Correctional

Service Act, 2019, Sentencing

Guidelines and Practice

Direction commencing with

the FCT, should be produced

as a matter of urgency and

issued especially for the implementation

of non-custodial

measures provided under

Part II of the Nigerian Correctional

Service Act, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...