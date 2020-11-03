Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the political elite in Nigeria to imbibe the Christian virtues of love, tolerance, and unity to build a united and prosperous country. Jonathan, who spoke yesterday at the 9th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, charged politicians in the state to emulate those in the body of Christ, who despite having different denominations and doctrines, still unite to advance the Christian faith across the world.
He urged politicians to close ranks and work together, adding that their primary interest while in positions of authority should be service to the people and advancement of their welfare.
He said: “The political class should learn from the body of Christ. That is my only message today. There are so many denominations, but all of them believe in one God, through Christ and that brings them together always Abuja
In a bid to decongest the
Correctional Centres
across the country , the
Federal Government has
introduced a noncustodial
sentencing for offenders
depending on their offence.
Speaking at the signing
of the new Consolidated
Federal Capital Territory
Courts (Custodial and Non
– Custodial Sentencing )
Practice Directions, 2020
in Abuja yesterday, the
Attorney-General of the
Federation and Minister of
Justice, Abubakar Malami,
SAN, said the guidelines
will accelerate decongestion
of Correctional Centres
nationwide.
He added that the introduction
of non-custodial sentences
by the Administration
of Criminal Justice Act, 2015
and more recently, the provision
of a clear legislative and
institutional framework for
their implementation by
the Nigerian Correctional
Service Act, 2019 were efforts
by the Federal Government
aimed at addressing the colossal
problem of congestion
in correctional facilities in
Nigeria.
“The provision for noncustodial
sentences such
as probation, community
service, restitution, compensation
and suspended
sentence by the ACJA 2015
was one of the main innovations
of the Act”, he said.
He further noted that on
August 17th, 2020, during
the Virtual Interactive Session
to review the Draft of
the FCT Courts Sentencing
Guidelines and Practice Directions,
2020, organized by
the Presidential Committee
on Correctional Service Reform
and Decongestion in
collaboration with the Federal
Ministry of Justice, he
explained that the Federal
Capital Territory Courts
Sentencing Guidelines and
Practice Directions 2020 was
geared towards implementing
one of the major recommendations
of the National
Workshop on the Effective
Implementation of the Nigerian
Correctional Service
Act, 2019, held between the
25th – 27th November, 2019
in Abuja.
He said at that Workshop,
which brought together
critical Stakeholders in the
Administration of Justice
Sector, both at the State and
Federal levels, it was resolved
that, for a proper and
effective implementation of
the Nigerian Correctional
Service Act, 2019, Sentencing
Guidelines and Practice
Direction commencing with
the FCT, should be produced
as a matter of urgency and
issued especially for the implementation
of non-custodial
measures provided under
Part II of the Nigerian Correctional
Service Act, 2019.