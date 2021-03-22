Amotekun arrests 100 cows for flouting Ondo grazing laws as herders flee.

Over 100 cows were during the weekend arrested by the men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, for violating the open grazing laws of the state.

With the herders taking to their heels and abandoning the herds of cattel upon sighting the Amotekun Corps, the over 100 cows were arrested along the busy Akure/Ilesa highway.

According to the Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, his men swung into action after receiving a distress call about the activity of the herders along the highway.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had on January 18, placed a ban on night-grazing and movement of cattle within cities and highway in the state, as well as outlawing under-aged grazing of cattle.

The move according to the governor was to allow for the effective tackling of the security challenges confronting the state.

While emphasizing that the cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary of Osun and Ondo States, the Amotekun boss stated that the arrest was in compliance with the directives of the state government that streets and forest reserves be rid of unregistered herdsmen.

He said: “Our men controlled the cows to the headquarters of our office, which was about 30 kilometres from the point they were intercepted.

“I don’t want to narrow it on the issue of capturing cattle. I would want to say it’s a way of reducing crime. These cows were actually blocking the major road leading to the state capital.

“Apart from the possibility of illegal grazing in most cases, it is the ploy that kidnappers use.

Adeleye added that “One of the occupants in the vehicle that was blocked called our distress line. And within few minutes, our men were on ground.

“We should take note that our men are in all the 18 local government areas and we are on 24 hours patrol. We arrived the scene promptly.

“The culprits who sighted us on arrival ran away as they controlled the cows to follow them, but we were only able to control them back.”

