Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests 150 suspects, 6 vehicles, recover weapons in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun has arrested 150 suspected criminals, apprehended six trailers and recovered weapons during the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

 

 

The Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this while briefing reporters about the activities of the Corps during the Yuletide session said 150 suspected criminals and six vehicles were apprehended by the border patrol team at the 2022 exercise.

 

Among those arrested, Adeleye said were 16 suspected kidnappers who were arrested just before they concluded plans to carry out their dastardly act.

 

His words, “We appreciate God for successes recorded at the just concluded yuletide season. You remember when we launched operation ‘Gba’le Gba’ko’ at the Osun/ Ondo border patrol, we assured residents of both states that it’s going to be a crime free celebration.

“Thank God that we didn’t record any violent crime throughout these period. We owe this to protection of God Almighty and with the support of the state Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Our appreciation also goes to the good people of Ondo State for giving us timely information over this period of time,” he said.

The Amotekun Commander disclosed that during the yuletide season, “we deployed 550 men at every junction and black spots of all major roads, until few weeks ago, when some amount of money were taken away from somebody along Alagbaka road in Akure.

“Apart from that incident, there was no kidnap within the Akure metropolis and at the boarders, we also had an onslaught against Kidnappers, especially in Ose and Akoko Local Governments Area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Stay-at-Home: 2 shot dead as gunmen attack Police checkpoint in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two persons were gunned down Monday night when unknown gunmen attacked a police checkpoint near Presco Junction, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. The Ebony Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the attack, said one mobile policeman and one of the gunmen were killed. A shootout between the invading gunmen who […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen kill 12 policemen in Anambra, C’River

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Clement James

Rampaging armed men yesterday shot dead at least 12 policemen in both Anambra and Cross River states. While the gunmen killed eight policemen in Anambra State another set of armed men gunned down four policemen in Cross River State. It was a baptism of fire for the new Police Commissioner in Anambra State, Mr. Monday […]
Metro & Crime

Police confirm attack on bullion van in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

    The police in Anambra State have confirmed that some gunmen on Thursday attacked a bullion van at Umunebo Junction, Ufuma in the Orumba South Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the bullion van with some police escort was conveying some money to an undisclosed location when the gunmen suspected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica