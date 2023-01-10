Amotekun arrests 150 suspects, 6 vehicles, recover weapons in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun has arrested 150 suspected criminals, apprehended six trailers and recovered weapons during the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

The Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this while briefing reporters about the activities of the Corps during the Yuletide session said 150 suspected criminals and six vehicles were apprehended by the border patrol team at the 2022 exercise.

Among those arrested, Adeleye said were 16 suspected kidnappers who were arrested just before they concluded plans to carry out their dastardly act.

His words, “We appreciate God for successes recorded at the just concluded yuletide season. You remember when we launched operation ‘Gba’le Gba’ko’ at the Osun/ Ondo border patrol, we assured residents of both states that it’s going to be a crime free celebration.

“Thank God that we didn’t record any violent crime throughout these period. We owe this to protection of God Almighty and with the support of the state Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Our appreciation also goes to the good people of Ondo State for giving us timely information over this period of time,” he said.

The Amotekun Commander disclosed that during the yuletide season, “we deployed 550 men at every junction and black spots of all major roads, until few weeks ago, when some amount of money were taken away from somebody along Alagbaka road in Akure.

“Apart from that incident, there was no kidnap within the Akure metropolis and at the boarders, we also had an onslaught against Kidnappers, especially in Ose and Akoko Local Governments Area.

