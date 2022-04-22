Amotekun arrests 29-year-old suspected female human trafficker in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 29-year-old female human trafficker, for alleged trafficking of four teenage girls from Gwagwalada in Abuja to Ghana. The suspect identified as Titi Happiness, was arrested during a security routine check between the boundaries of Ondo and Kogi state.

Following her arrest, she was subsequently transferred to Akure the state capital, after she failed to give information about the four girls. Speaking with newsmen on the arrest of the suspect, theCommandant of Amotekun in the state, AkogunAdetunjiAdeleye said that investigations revealed that the suspected human trafficker had perfected plans to move the girls out of the country for cheap labour in Ghana. According to the Amotekun Commandant, the girls who were trafficked from Abuja to Ghana were between 14 and 19 years old. He said, “We arrested over 300 suspected criminals during the Easter period, but we brought out some of them while investigation is ongoing on others.

“We arrested a lady, Happiness Titi during a joint military patrol at the boundary of Ondo and Kogi. During the stop and search, we apprehended this lady with four of her victims on their way to Ghana. “We found that she deceived the victims that she is taking them to Ghana for some greener pastures, but she denied takingthemoutfor labour said she was taking them to Ibadan.” But one of the victims, said the 29-year-old woman told them to prepare to work in Ghana and she promised to find good work for them in Ghana and not Ibadan as she claimed. Also, two 70-year-old whohadbeenimpersonating officials of Amotekun Corp in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state were paraded by the security outfit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...