Amotekun arrests 3 herders, 180 cows

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun have arrested three herdsmen and 180 cows for violating the antiopen grazing law of the state. The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had , during the signing of the ant-open grazing bill into law, said he would not allow open grazing in the state despite the threat of Miyetti Allah that it would continue with their agelong traditional open grazing.

The Commander of the Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the cows and the herders were arrested at the Oke Ala Area of Akure, the state capital. His words, “We arrested about 180 cows, they are in our custody as we speak. We intend to release them to the owners after complying with the regulations as contained in the anti-open grazing law. We have also detained the three herders arrested with the cows. Their boss has come, so we are dealing with him now.” Adeleye lamented that, despite the state government signing the anti-open grazing law, the herders still continued in their old ways to break the law.

He said, “We have a number of herders here with us and we are making them comply with the enacted law which stipulates penalty for defaulting herders. The position of the law is that, if they choose to go to court, we would implement the law as it was stated, which stipulates the minimum of N100, 000 fine or three years imprisonment.

