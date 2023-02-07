Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests 3 who specialise in looting construction sites in Osun

The Osun State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd.), has said that three suspects who specialise in looting construction sites have been arrested by the corps in the state. Adewinmbi told journalists in Osogbo yesterday that the suspects were arrested in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the State.

“Two of the suspects were caught and arrested on Friday afternoon while removing aluminum glass windows at a construction site along Egbeda-Iragbiji road in Iragbiji. “The third person was later arrested in the early hours of Saturday at his house in Iragbiji, based on the confession of his gang members,” he said. The Amotekun commander added that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in stealing building materials from construction sites for a long time. “They also added that they have robbed many construction sites and houses in Iragbiji town and its environs,” Adewinmbi said.

The commander said the three suspects had are being transferred to the police for further investigation. He appreciated Iragbiji community for their support to the Amotekun corps and urged them not to relent, as “fighting crime is a collective duty of all.” He assured law abiding citizens of their safety, asking them to always furnish the corps and other security agencies with information that would help to curb crime in the state.

 

