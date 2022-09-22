News

Amotekun arrests 45 suspected criminals in Ondo

No fewer than 45 suspected criminals were yesterday paraded by the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun. They were arrested in different parts of the state within the last two weeks Parading the suspects in Akure, eight of who are suspected kidnappers, Commander Adetunji Adeleye said: “Today is another major harvest of criminals operating within the Ondo State. “A couples of weeks ago, we deployed additional hands to all the 18 local government areas of the state to assist in beefing up the security architecture of Ondo state and it has actually yielded a lot of results.

“Within the last two weeks, we have been able to curtail the excesses of the criminals raging from kidnapping, armed robbery, andrapeamongothers. “We have 45 criminals that we have concluded their investigations and they are ready to go for prosecution. “We have a case of one Okoyie Chukwuma, who specialises in burgling into cocoa stores, we also have one Philip Jacob who specialises in vandalising vehicles parked in mechanical workshop overnight.”

 

