Amotekun arrests 49 cows, herder, underage sons

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, (Amotekun) Corps, has arrested a 52-yearold man, Ibarahim Musa, his two underage children as well as his 49 cows for flouting the government’s directive on open grazing in the state. The three were arrested for harassing a septuagenarian in Kajola area of Akure South Local Government area of Ondo State. The underage children; Audu and Musa Ibrahim, who are six years old twins, threatened one 70 years old Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, who is sick in her home with a cutlass.

Narrating her experience, the septuagenarian said she was in her house, when her grandson living with her called that cows had invaded their farm. He said: “That evening, I was resting after taking my drugs because I was under medication for hypertension. “My little boy called and said there were cows in our farm. I saw a man standing afar, while the two little boys were with the cows.

“I asked them to call their father as they gave deaf ears to my words and looked at me angrily. “As I was trying to make the children understand they should take their cows out of my farm, one of them brought out a cutlass and pointed it to my face.

Then I knew I was in big trouble. “I quickly called my little grandson and went inside and shut my door. They were there for hours as I watched the cows eat my vegetables, pepper and also watched how they dug my heaps of yams with their legs and ate my long awaited ready-to-be harvested yams. “I quickly reached for my drugs because I have been managing high blood pressure for some time. “I took my boy and went out through the back door where they could not see me because I never knew their next move as we are alone in the house. “The thought of renting another house occurred to me immediately, because of the frequent herdsmen invasion with cows to my house.”

Our Reporters

