Amotekun arrests 65-year-old suspected ritualist in Ondo

A 65-year-old suspected ritualist was over the weekend arrested by men of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps for allegedly hypnotising an 18-year-old boy.

 

The suspect identified as Akorede Lawal was arrested at a motor park in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state. Lawal was accused of hypnotising his victim, Segun Thomas, a mechanic apprentice who was living in Mushin area of Lagos State down to Ore.

 

It was gathered that men of the Intelligence Unit of Amotekun Corps who were on duty got tip off about the situation following suspicious actions of the suspect at Ore motor park.

 

According to the victim, he left home for the mechanic shop where he was an apprentice and while on his way, he met the man who asked him for assistance and stressed that, that was all he knew.

 

He said “On my way to the shop, I met this man that said I should help him to carry his bag that it was too heavy for him since he was carrying another bag. “I took the bag from him, hoping he  will soon get a vehicle that would take him to his destination.

 

But helplessly, I found myself following him. He asked me about my parents and I realised I was answering him and was responding complying to all what he was saying.

 

“He asked me to place a call to my father who is living abroad to request for money, I agreed to that and we got to Ojota. “We entered vehicle going to Ore. When we got to Ore, the driver asked me to pay my money and took the load from me.

 

That was when I regained my memory and realised that I’m already in Ondo State.”

 

On his part, the suspect, who said he is an ex-herbalist, stated that he innocently asked the boy to help him carry his bag, adding that he willingly embarked on the journey with him.

 

Confirming the arrest, the State Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said his men posted around motor parks in Ore noticed some funny behaviour between the young boy and the suspect when he was apprehended.

 

The Amotekun Commander who advised parents to teach their wards to abstain totally from strangers, added that the suspect will soon be charged to court. Also reacting, mother of the victim, a 42-year-old food vendor, Mrs Rashidat Babatunde who lives with her four children in Mushin, Lagos State, thanked the Ondo State Amotekun for rescuing her son

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
