Amotekun arrests 80, parades suspected herders, criminals in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have arrested 80 suspected criminals including herders who destroyed the farmland of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chieftain, Dr Eddy Olafeso in Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.
The state commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state for various offences ranging from violation of the anti-grazing law, attempted murder and stealing. Parading 32 of the 80 suspects arrested at the weekend, Adeleye said the state is not a place where criminality can thrive and asked those in the state to leave and those planning to come to shelve the idea Adeleye said in the last three weeks, 80 suspected criminals were arrested and in the last one week, 32 of those were taken to court for prosecution, saying investigations are going on for most of those in the custody.

 

