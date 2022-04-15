Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests suspected notorious teenage robbers, mother, others in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested three suspected notorious teenage robbers who have been terrorising residents in the state. The Kid robbers who were identified as Timilehin Femi, 13, Sunday Ojo, 16, and Matti Lowe, 16, were popularly known in the crime world as ‘Anini’, ‘Oyenusi’ and ‘Monday Osunbor’ respectively.

Confessing to be daredevil armed robbers, the suspects who were paraded at the headquarters of Amotekun in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital disclosed that they had participated in over 40 robbery operation. On his part, Femi known as ‘Anini’ said that he started robbing since he was 12-years-old, adding that his mother, Iyabo Femi, used to fortify him with charm so in order not to be caught. He said, “I used to keep my gun inside the ceiling and sometimes I used to give it to our herbalist to keep. After robbery operations, we used to handover the stolen goods to the herbalist who will in turn sell it. But we don’t hand over any cash to him. I have participated in about 46 operations. On his part, Ojo, with the nickname ‘Oyenusi’ said he had lost counts of the robbery operations he had been involved in, adding that “I was given the name Oyenusi by people within my neighborhood.” Also arrested alongside the teenagers is the mother of Ojo, their herbalist, Kehinde Ayodele as well as the mother of the herbalist.

Speaking on the arrest made by the agency, the Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said “It is amazing that we have a second time armed robber who named himself Oyenusi and the first timer here is a 13-year-old and confessed that he has to climb stool to keep his weapon in the ceiling and he is being empowered by the mother to guarantee that nobody could arrest him. “Now he has graduated to full blown armed robber and he operates a seven group member. He is the youngest but he is the most vicious and powerful.” Adeleye also disclosed that, “we also arrested a group that specialises in stealing of generating sets and we also have those that kill with impunity for ritual purposes.” We have rapists and a dare devil armed robber was arrested in Ore with some cartridges.”

 

