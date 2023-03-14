Amotekun arrests syndicate snatching motorbikes southwest zone

Men of the Ondo State Security Network codename Amotekun have

busted a syndicate that specialized in snatching and dismantling motorcycles in some states in the Southwest geo-political zone.

The syndicate, according to the Corp Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye usually operated within Ondo, Osun, and Ogun states where they snatched motorbikes from owners at gunpoint and took them to its hideout where the bikes were dismantled before selling them.

Adeleye disclosed that the syndicate usually carried out their nefarious activities within the three states while the buyer always collected the dismantled bikes at Iwaraja junction on Akure/Ilesha Road in Osun State.

A member of the syndicate, Olamide Wasiu, 35, from Oshogbo, Osun State, who was arrested by Amotekun officials, confessed to the crime.

He revealed that his gang members usually snatch motorbikes from different points and took them to their hideout where they dismantled them.

According to Olamide, the buyer usually come with a truck from Ibadan, Oyo State to meet them at Iwaraja junction, near Ilesha, where he took delivery of the consignment and paid.

He disclosed that after he was arrested by the Amotekun Corps, he called the buyer that there was another consignment for sale, but said he was in Abuja where he is currently growing rice.

However, the Corps Commander said the command was on the trail of other members of the syndicate which has snatched over 100 motorbikes.

Aside from the syndicate, Adeleye said another four-man armed robbery and kidnap syndicate was also busted by the formation.

He said his gang operated between Owo and Odigbo in Ondo State where they used a herd of cows to stop vehicles on the highway and in the process kidnapped unsuspecting motorists.

According to the Corps Commander, the suspects, Sunday Aboto, from Olamaboro Local Government Area, Kwara State, Yusuf George from Owo, and Odaka Joseph were arrested for kidnapping motorists.

Adeleye commended the media for their support for Amotekun and all security agencies in the state which he said has tremendously reduced the crime rate in the state.

His words “These are suspects arrested in the last few weeks in the state for different crimes. The crime rate has tremendously reduced in the state. The synergy among all security agencies with journalists is responsible for the success. They informed the public in time about the antics and devices of criminals and this has helped the public from falling victim to criminals.

“I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate newsmen in the state for this synergy with all security agencies in the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...