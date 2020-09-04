Amotekun arrests three kidnappers in Ondo

Operatives of the newly inaugurated Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps have apprehended three suspected kidnappers. Members of the threeman gang were nabbed by operatives of the indigenous security outfit following the abduction of a businessman, Mr. Kunle Agbayewa, at his sawmill at Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state. Agbayewa’s abduction was coming a few days after the Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Mr. Olufemi Adeogun, and two other health workers who were abducted in the state.

The abduction of the sawmiller occured along the same highway where the three medical personnel were kidnapped. Meanwhile, the suspects were said to have been handed over to the state police command for further investigation and prosecution. It was learnt that when the personnel of Amotekun were informed of the development, they chased the suspects.

They rescued the victim and arrested the suspects. A witness, Comfort Ilesanmi, said the kidnappers were herdsmen. She said: “The herdsmen entered the sawmill and kidnapped him immediately but people around quickly raised the alarm and the Amotekun personnel were invited to the scene.” The Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, said the victim was resandcued by his personnel after he was abducted by the suspects. He said: “Our men (Amotekun Corps) led the police and soldiers to rescue the victim this morning shortly after we heard the news of his kidnap.

“After foiling their kidnap plot, we arrested the three men before handing them over to the police. They have started giving confessional statements.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo lkoro, said six suspected kidnappers were eventually arrested in the forest. Ikoro added that police detectives were still in the forest combing it for the medical doctor and two other health workers abducted earlier in the week.

