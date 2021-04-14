News

Amotekun arrests three suspects in Ekiti forest

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State yesterday said it has arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest at Igbara-Odo area, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the State. The suspects were said to have been arrested after attacking a woman and dispossessed her of her belongings, including money, along Erinjiyan- Igbara-Odo road on Monday. Amotekun Corps Com-mander in Ekiti, Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), said the suspects were arrested following a tip off by members of the public and a manhunt by the operatives. He gave the names of the suspects to include Abubakar Musa (25), Yusuff Lawal (20) and Babaginda Usman (30).

He said: “The suspects attacked the woman in the farm with machetes and inflicted wounds on her head. They escaped in view of other people into the bush. The woman has been taken to hospital where she is receiving medical attention. “When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and as well could not provide information on where they stayed. We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.” Speaking further, Komolafe said: “This arrest was as a result of a timely tip off. A woman was attacked in her farm yesterday and taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblock to make sure that the attackers did not escape.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

OPS to FG: $7bn loan target insufficient to revamp economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the Tuesday’s approval of World Bank’s $3 billion loan for Nigeria, of the $7 billion targets from international donors, members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have said the $7 billion loan would be insufficient to adequately cater for the needs of Nigeria and its Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) post-COVID-19. Instead, […]
News

Benue PDP chides Gemade over defection comments

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State at the weekend chided its former National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, over his comments during his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Gemade had said that the PDP was nervous and jittery over his defection.   The former PDP national chairman had declared […]
News Top Stories

CBN revokes licenses of 7 Payment Service Providers

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licenses of seven Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and one switching company, the regulator announced yesterday.   An official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, dated November 30, 2020 and signed by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, which was posted on the apex bank’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica