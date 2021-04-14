Amotekun arrests three suspects in Ekiti forest

Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State yesterday said it has arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest at Igbara-Odo area, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the State. The suspects were said to have been arrested after attacking a woman and dispossessed her of her belongings, including money, along Erinjiyan- Igbara-Odo road on Monday. Amotekun Corps Com-mander in Ekiti, Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), said the suspects were arrested following a tip off by members of the public and a manhunt by the operatives. He gave the names of the suspects to include Abubakar Musa (25), Yusuff Lawal (20) and Babaginda Usman (30).

He said: “The suspects attacked the woman in the farm with machetes and inflicted wounds on her head. They escaped in view of other people into the bush. The woman has been taken to hospital where she is receiving medical attention. “When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and as well could not provide information on where they stayed. We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.” Speaking further, Komolafe said: “This arrest was as a result of a timely tip off. A woman was attacked in her farm yesterday and taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblock to make sure that the attackers did not escape.”

Like this: Like Loading...