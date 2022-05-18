Amotekun arrests two friends for allegedly raping, filming 17-year-old girl in Osun

Operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, Amotekun Osun, have apprehended two friends, Olamilekan Elijah (23), and Adegoroye Afeez (24) for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in their room.

The two who claimed to be cocoa and cashew nut sellers afterwards confirmed that they were members of Alora Fraternity.

According to Field Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, the case was reported on May 14 at Iwo Local Command, and his men swung into action to bring the suspect out

Amitolu said: “Olamilekan Elijah is from Ola-Ejigbo while Adegoroye Afeez is from Oba’s compound Bodeosi. The victim, an apprentice at Iwo living at Oke Bode Area of the community, was lured to the house of one of the suspects, Afeez. The 17-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects and filmed, the suspects threatened that the video recorded will be released on social media if she should inform anybody of what transpired.

“Her phone was seized and taken to the Police at Iwo by the suspect (reason for this not known yet).

“Our investigations revealed that the two suspects are members of the Buccaneers confraternity otherwise known as the Alora, in the claims of the suspect they said they only wanted to be ‘fine’ with the girl.”

