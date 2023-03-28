Metro & Crime

Amotekun Arrests Two Teenage Boys For Burglary In Osogbo

Operatives of the Osun State Amotekun Corps have appre- hended two teenage boys, Samuel Adam Korede, 13-years-old, and Adam Oyinlola Teslim, 11-years- old for allegedly burgling a shop and carting away bevcash.

The suspects were said to have committed the offence, on Saturday, at Asubiaro area of Osogbo, Osun State capital. The duo was arrested from their hideouts following intelligence information by the corps surveillance. Confirming the arrest to newsmen in Osogbo, the state Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi said that the suspected burglars were arrested by operatives for allegedly burgling a shop and carting away a bulk of recharge cards, beverages and money.

“The suspected shop burglars were arrested on Saturday after receiving information on their hideout through the corps surveillance. Our operatives swung into action and they were apprehended with the stolen items.” Adewinmbi said during the course of interrogation, the teenage burglars con- fessed to have committed the offence. He hinted that the suspects will be handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and interrogation

