Amotekun Commandant: We carried out joint raid of kidnappers’ hideout in Oyo

*Insists no clash between Corps and Fulani herders

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Commandant of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, (a.k.a. Operation Amotekun), Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) Sunday cleared the air on the reported clash between the personnel and Fulani, saying that the incident was a joint raid of kidnappers in the Ibarapa and Oke Ogun forests and not a clash between the two.
He said that three of the kidnappers were shot dead and one arrested during the gun duel.
It had been widely reported at the weekend that operatives of the Amotekun Corps had clashed with some Fulani herders and in the process seven persons were killed.
The Commandant, however, said that the operation was targeted against the incessant incidents of kidnappings, banditry and killings in the areas.
The Commandant, who addressed newsmen in Ibadan, said that his men launched six operations in four local government areas but that the team in Aiyete was on Saturday attacked inside the forest by suspected bandits, three of whom were killed by his men.
Against the earlier report, Olayanju said that the operations were fully supported by Fulani leaders living in the areas, and that a number of Miyetti Allah members were part of the operations.
Col. Olayanju paraded one of the suspected kidnap kingpins, Sanni Bello, saying that he was arrested in the forests around Aiyegun axis, in Iwajowa Local Government Area.

